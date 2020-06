June 1 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA:

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS AND NEURORX ANNOUNCE ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENTS WITH RLF-100 IN PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ASSOCIATED ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS - MULTICENTER RANDOMIZED PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL AIMS TO ENROLL 120 PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: