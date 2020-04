BRIEF-Relief Therapeutics Sees Cash Burn Of CHF 15 Mln For 2020

April 30 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA:

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA - EBITDA IN 2019 WAS TCHF 861 COMPARED TO TCHF 483 IN PREVIOUS YEAR, PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGE OF REVENUE.

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA - NET LOSS FOR 2019 WAS TCHF 7’460 COMPARED TO TCHF 436 IN 2018

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO TCHF 137 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPARED TO TCHF 265 AT YEAR-END 2018

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA - CASH BURN GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IS CHF 15 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/35gJ4g2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)