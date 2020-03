March 11 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA:

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA (SIX: RLF) ANNOUNCES THE PROPOSAL OF PROF. JONATHAN JAVITT, M.D., M.P.H., AT THE UPCOMING GENERAL ASSEMBLY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA - JAVITT TO GUIDE DEVELOPMENT OF RLF-100 FOR TREATMENT OF CORONAVIRUS INDUCED ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)