March 17 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA :

* PLANS TO TEST AVIPTADIL FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 INFECTION

* SAYS RLF-100 (AVIPTADIL)DEMONSTRATED CLINICAL BENEFIT IN PHASE I / II STUDIES IN PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION, SARCOIDOSIS AND ARDS