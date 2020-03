BRIEF-Relief Therapeutics To Test RLF-100 (Aviptadil) For Treatment Of COVID-Induced ARDS

March 17 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA:

* PLANS TO TEST AVIPTADIL FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-INDUCED ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS).

* WE INTEND TO INITIATE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS ON AN URGENT SCHEDULE IN ORDER

* COMPASSIONATE CARE PROTOCOL TO BE CONDUCTED AT RAMBAM HEALTHCARE CAMPUS IN COORDINATION WITH GOV

* RLF-100 HAS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG CLEARANCE FROM US FDA AND EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR PHASE 2 TRIALS IN ARDS

* TRIAL IN COORDINATION WITH SENIOR LEADERSHIP OF GOVERNMENT OF ISRAEL FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 INFECTION

* RLF-100 AWARDED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION BY BOTH AGENCIES FOR TREATMENT OF ARDS, ACUTE LUNG INJURY, AND SARCOIDOSIS. Source text - bit.ly/2WiKPH5 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)