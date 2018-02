Feb 27 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING HIGH COURT ORDER FOR ATTACHMENT OF SINGH BROTHERS’ ASSETS

* SAYS PROCEEDINGS DON‘T HAVE AD-INTERIM OR INTERIM ORDER PASSED AGAISNT/IN FAVOUR OF CO

* ANY OUTCOME OF PROCEEDING IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE DIRECT IMPACT ON CO OR ITS OPERATIONS Source text - bit.ly/2EVdBG5 Further company coverage: