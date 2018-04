April 3 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises :

* DEBT RECOVERY TRIBUNAL II DIRECTED CO, UNITS TO FILE AFFIDAVIT OF ASSETS IN PROCEEDINGS W.R.T. APPLICATION FILED BY AXIS BANK

* RELIGARE ENTERPRISES SAYS DEFENDANTS RESTRAINED FROM ENTERING INTO SETTLEMENT WITH THEIR CREDITORS WITHOUT APPROVAL OF DEBT RECOVERY TRIBUNAL

* RELIGARE ENTERPRISES SAYS DEFENDANTS ALSO RESTRAINED FROM ALIENATING CERTAIN ASSETS SET OUT IN ORIGINAL APPLICATION