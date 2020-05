May 27 (Reuters) - Relmada Therapeutics Inc:

* RELMADA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH FDA FOR REL-1017 FOR ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* RELMADA THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 3 PROGRAM CAN ADVANCE, PLANS TO INITIATE REGISTRATION STUDIES IN Q4