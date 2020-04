April 28 (Reuters) - Relpol SA:

* FY REVENUE 122.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 135.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 6.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DROP IN Q2 REVENUE MAY AMOUNT TO ABOUT 13% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FY 2020 NET RESULT SHOULD BE POSITIVE BUT MAY BE LOWER THAN YEAR AGO