March 17 (Reuters) - Relpol SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT RECORDS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF VIRUS ON CO’S CURRENT ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAY BE AT RISK OF DISRUPTION OF DELIVERY CHAIN AND SALES OF PRODUCTS CAUSED BY PROBLEMS OF TRANSPORT AND DELIVERY COMPANIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAY BE AT RISK OF LOSING LIQUIDITY IN CASE OF DUE PAYMENT DELAYS