Jan 29 (Reuters) - RELX NV:

* RELX GROUP ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THREATMETRIX

* AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THREATMETRIX FOR A CONSIDERATION OF £580M PAYABLE IN CASH.

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 RELX GROUP EARNINGS