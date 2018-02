Feb 15 (Reuters) - Relx Nv:

* RELX GROUP ANNOUNCES AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN APPOINTMENT 2018

* RELX NV - ‍ADRIAN HENNAH WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEES WITH EFFECT FROM CONCLUSION OF AGM ON 19 APRIL 2018​

* RELX NV - ‍BEN VAN DER VEER WILL STEP DOWN FROM ROLE, BUT WILL CONTINUE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEES AT AGM​