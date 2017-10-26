BRIEF-Relx reiterates outlook as revenue growth remains stable

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Relx Plc

* ‍underlying revenue growth +4% in first nine months of 2017​

* ‍full year outlook is unchanged​

* ‍we are confident that we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017​

* ‍scientific, technical & medical underlying revenue growth +2%.​

* ‍risk & business analytics underlying revenue growth +8%​

* ‍legal underlying revenue growth +2%​

* ‍exhibitions underlying revenue growth +5%​