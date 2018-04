April 18 (Reuters) - Relx PLC:

* FULL YEAR OUTLOOK IS UNCHANGED

* KEY BUSINESS TRENDS IN 2018 YEAR TO DATE HAVE REMAINED CONSISTENT WITH FULL YEAR 2017 ACROSS OUR BUSINESS

* YEAR TO DATE WE HAVE COMPLETED 4 ACQUISITIONS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £668M

* WE HAVE NOW COMPLETED £325M OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED £700M SHARE BUYBACK, WITH REMAINING £375M TO BE DEPLOYED BY YEAR END