March 4 (Reuters) - Remark Holdings Inc:

* REMARK HOLDINGS INC SAYS ON MARCH 3, CO ENTERED INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ASPIRE CAPITAL FUND LLC - SEC FILING

* REMARK HOLDINGS INC SAYS ASPIRE CAPITAL TO PURCHASE UP TO $30 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OVER 30-MONTH TERM OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT