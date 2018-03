March 25 (Reuters) -

* REMINGTON ARMS COMPANY INC FILES FOR VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR BANKRUPTCY UNDER CHAPTER 11 - COURT FILING

* REMINGTON ARMS COMPANY INC LISTS ASSETS IN THE RANGE OF $500 MILLION-$1 BILLION AND LIABILITIES IN THE RANGE OF $500 MILLION-$1 BILLION - COURT FILING

* REMINGTON ARMS COMPANY FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY IN THE US BANKRUPTCY COURT OF DELAWARE - COURT FILING