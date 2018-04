BRIEF-Remy Cointreau Appoints Philippe Farnier CEO Of The House Of Rémy Martin

April 3 (Reuters) - REMY COINTREAU SA:

* PHILIPPE FARNIER, THE CURRENT CEO OF THE AMERICAS REGION, IS APPOINTED CEO OF THE HOUSE OF RÉMY MARTIN, HE WILL ALSO HAVE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE RÉMY MARTIN AND LOUIS XIII BRANDS

* IAN MCLERNON, THE CURRENT CEO OF THE GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL DIVISION, IS THUS APPOINTED CEO OF THE AMERICAS REGION

* DAVID ENNES BECOMES CEO OF GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL IN ADDITION TO HIS CURRENT RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO OF THE ASIA REGION

* JEAN-DENIS VOIN, CEO OF THE LIQUEURS AND SPIRITS DIVISION, WILL ADD THE MOUNT GAY RUM BRAND TO HIS PORTFOLIO