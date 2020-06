June 4 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau SA CEO Eric Vallat:

* REMY COINTREAU CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY IN THE SHORT-TERM EVEN IF WE COULD LOOK AT OPPORTUNITIES IF THEY ARISE

* REMY COINTREAU CEO SAYS CHAMPAGNE BRAND “COULD MAKE SENSE IN OUR PORTFOLIO” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)