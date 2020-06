June 4 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau SA CEO ERIC VALLAT TELLS A CONFERENCE CALL:

* CEO SAYS WE WILL PURSUE OUR VALUE STRATEGY BUT WE WILL REFINE THAT STRATEGY

* CEO SAYS COVID CRISIS WILL NOT CHANGE OUR VALUE STRATEGY

* CEO SAYS LOUIS XIII PROVED RESILIENT DURING COVID CRISIS, STILL LOT OF ROOM TO GROW IN DIRECT SALES, E-BOUTIQUES

* CEO SAYS SIGNS OF RECOVERY IN CHINA ARE COMING A BIT EARLIER THAN WE EXPECTED, SAYS REMAINS VERY CAUTIOUS ON HONG-KONG