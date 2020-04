BRIEF-Remy Cointreau expects H1 2020/21 operating profit to be under pressure - CFO

April 29 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau SA Luca Marotta tells analysts:

* EXPECTS Q2 FY 2020/21 TO BE STILL NEGATIVE IN TERMS OF SALES BUT LESS THAN Q1 - CFO

* EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2020/21 TO BE A YEAR OF PROGRESSIVE SALES ACCELERATION WITH STRONG VOLATILITY BETWEEN QUARTERS - CFO

* EXPECTS H1 2020/21 OPERATING PROFIT TO BE UNDER PRESSURE - CFO

* CFO SAYS GROUP BALANCE SHEET IS VERY SOLID, CAPEX HAVE BEEN REDUCED

* GROUP WORKING ON COST REDUCTION, INCLUDING REDUCNG A&P ON NON STRATEGIC SPENDING, INCREASE FOCUS ON DIGITAL, HIRING FREEZE, NO SALARY INCREAES.