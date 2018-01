Jan 19 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau Luca Marotta tell analysts:

* CFO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT GROUP CAN ACHIEVE AND POSSIBLY SLIGHTLY BEAT MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR AN 11 PERCENT RISE IN ORGANIC GROWTH IN FY 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)