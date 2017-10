Oct 12 (Reuters) - Renaissance Oil Corp:

* Renaissance announces strategic investment by, and partnership with, Eskandar Maleki

* Renaissance Oil Corp - ‍agreed to issue to Eskandar Maleki 17.4 million units at a price of C$0.1725 per unit​

* Renaissance Oil Corp- ‍proceeds from investment will be used to acquire additional oil and gas rights in Mexico​