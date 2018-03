March 13 (Reuters) - Renaissance Oil Corp:

* RENAISSANCE OIL PLACES NEW WELLS ON PRODUCTION AT AMATITLÁN

* RENAISSANCE OIL-GOT INITIAL AUTHORIZATION FROM RELEVANT MEXICAN OFFICIALS TO PROCEED WITH WORK ON 100% HELD PRODUCING PROPERTIES IN STATE OF CHIAPAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)