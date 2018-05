May 23 (Reuters) - Renaissance Oil Corp:

* RENAISSANCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* PRODUCTION HAS SUBSEQUENTLY BEEN RESTORED TO AN AVERAGE OF 1,663 BOE/D FOR APRIL 2018

* QTRLY LOSS EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* QTRLY REVENUE $5.02 MILLION VERSUS $5.53 MILLION