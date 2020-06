June 16 (Reuters) - Renaissance Oil Corp:

* RENAISSANCE ANNOUNCES BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTION FOR 50% INTEREST IN 2.45 MILLION ACRES IN BOTSWANA, PARTICIPATING IN THE OPENING OF THE KAVANGO SEDIMENTARY BASIN

* RENAISSANCE OIL - BEST INTEREST FOR MANAGEMENT TO DIVERSIFY INTERESTS OUTSIDE OF MEXICO

* RENAISSANCE OIL - WILL MAINTAIN ITS EXISTING, HIGH POTENTIAL ASSETS, WITHIN MEXICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: