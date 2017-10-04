FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Renaissancere estimates net negative impact from hurricanes and Mexico City earthquake
October 4, 2017

BRIEF-Renaissancere estimates net negative impact from hurricanes and Mexico City earthquake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd

* Renaissancere announces $625 million initial estimated net negative impact from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and the Mexico City earthquake

* Estimates losses from hurricanes Harvey and Irma will have net negative impact of about $225 million and $175 million on Q3 results

* Estimates combined losses from hurricane Maria, Mexico City earthquake to have negative impact of about $225 million on Q3 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

