May 6 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:

* RENAISSANCERE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $82.0 MILLION, OR $1.89 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; OPERATING INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $33.4 MILLION, OR $0.76 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.89

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $4.16 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $896.3 MILLION VERSUS $807.1 MILLION