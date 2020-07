July 9 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:

* RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD - KEVIN O’DONNELL, CEO, WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR VENTURES BUSINESS ON AN INTERIM BASIS

* RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD - ADITYA DUTT, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, VENTURES, WILL BE LEAVING CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)