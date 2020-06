June 2 (Reuters) - Renaissancere Holdings Ltd:

* RENAISSANCERE ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5,500,000 COMMON SHARES

* RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS-STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE COMPANY TO PURCHASE ABOUT $75 MILLION OF CO’S COMMON SHARES IN CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: