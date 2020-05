May 20 (Reuters) - Renalytix AI PLC:

* JV FOR COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST SCALED PRODUCTION

* SUBSIDIARY, RENALYTIX AI, INC. ENTERED INTO JV WITH ICAHN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI, KANTARO BIOSCIENCES

* JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP AND SCALE PRODUCTION OF COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST KITS