BRIEF-Renasant Corp Announces Dividend Increase And Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.68

April 24 (Reuters) - Renasant Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE AND EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

* PER SHARE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A $0.01 INCREASE FROM DIVIDEND PAID IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $89.2 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018, AS COMPARED TO $93.3 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 AND $74.0 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017