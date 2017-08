July 10 (Reuters) - RENAULT:

* GROUPE RENAULT AND SANEF ANNOUNCE THEIR COOPERATION IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ADVANCED SOLUTIONS FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

* EXPERIMENTS ARE CURRENTLY BEING CARRIED OUT TO STUDY THE PASS-THROUGH OF TOLL BARRIERS AND WORK ZONES BY AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES.