Feb 14 (Reuters) - Renault statement:

* Says Chief Performance Officer Stefan Mueller is leaving the company for health reasons, departure effective Feb. 19.

* Reuters reported on Feb. 9 that Mueller was leaving the company, citing sources, likely clearing the way for rival candidate Thierry Bollore to be named second-in-command and eventual successor to CEO Carlos Ghosn. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)