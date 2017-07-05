FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Renault confirms new deal with Brilliance China Automotive
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 5, 2017 / 4:47 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Renault confirms new deal with Brilliance China Automotive

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Renault:

* Renault and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (CBA) have signed a binding framework cooperation agreement related to the formation of a joint venture in China dedicated to the manufacture and sale of light commercial vehicles (LCV)

* Groupe Renault will purchase from CBA a 49% equity interest in Shenyang Brilliance JinBei Automobile Co., Ltd. (SBJ) with SBJ being restructured into a joint venture company owned by CBA (51%) and Groupe Renault (49%).

* Project will facilitate the common development of LCV business in China by Groupe Renault and CBA.

* "As a top global automotive company, Groupe Renault is entering into a promising and high potential Chinese LCV market which accounts for upwards of 3 million vehicles per year. By joining hands with CBA, Groupe Renault aims to become a major LCV player in China. We will bring our management expertise and know-how on the products and technology," said Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Renault, in a statement

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.