BRIEF-Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Announced Launch Of Alliance Ventures, A CVC Fund That Plans To Invest Up To $1 Billion Over Five Years - CES 2018

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

* RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI CEO SAYS THE ALLIANCE WILL CONCENTRATE ON DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRIC CARS, AUTONOMOUS DRIVE AND ROBOT TAXIS - CES 2018

* RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI CEO SAYS FORECAST FOR THE ALLAINCE IN TERMS OF INVESTMENTS FOR THE NEXT 6 YEARS WOULD BE MORE THAN $50 BILLION - CES 2018

* RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI CEO SAYS GOING TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 40 CARS WITH DIFFERENT LEVELS OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVE DEPENDING ON THE MARKETS - CES 2018

* RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI CEO - IN NEXT 6 YRS WE WILL SEE ALL LEVELS OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVE ANNOUNCED DEPENDING ON THE REGULATOR IN MANY MARKETS - CES 2018

* RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ALLIANCE VENTURES, A CVC FUND THAT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $1 BILLION OVER FIVE YEARS - CES 2018

* RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI SAYS FIRST DEAL BY ALLIANCE VENTURES WILL BE A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN IONIC MATERIALS, A US CO DEVELOPING COBALT-FREE SOLID-STATE BATTERY MATERIALS - CES 2018