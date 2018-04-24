BRIEF-Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi joins Didi Chuxing in Didi Auto Alliance

April 24 (Reuters) - Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi:

* Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi announced it is one of the partners of DiDi Auto Alliance (the D-Alliance), which was formed by DiDi Chuxing (‘DiDi’), the top Chinese mobile transportation platform.

* The DiDi Auto Alliance is an intelligent ride-sharing alliance, add the companies in a statement

* Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi signed a memorandum of understanding with DiDi in February to explore the possibility of future business cooperation on a new electric vehicle car-sharing program in the People’s Republic of China