March 25 (Reuters) - RENAULT SA:

* OYAK RENAULT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY

* WE GRADUALLY AND TEMPORARILY SUSPEND MOST OF OUR OPERATIONS AS OF MARCH 26, 2020 IN OYAK RENAULT AUTOMOBILE FACTORIES

* PRODUCTION RESUMPTION DATE WILL BE SHARED AGAIN ACCORDING TO THE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COUNTRY AND THE WORLD IN LINE WITH THE DECISIONS OF OYAK RENAULT AND GROUPE RENAULT