April 23 (Reuters) - Renault SA:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 19.2 PERCENT TO 10.13 BILLION EUR

* THE GROUP SOLD 672,962 VEHICLES IN Q1, DOWN -25.9% Y/Y

* THE IMPACT THAT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON THE GROUP’S RESULTS IS STILL IMPOSSIBLE TO ASSESS

* WILL COMMUNICATE A NEW GUIDANCE AS SOON AS IT CONSIDERS THAT IT IS IN A POSITION TO DO SO

* AVTOVAZ Q1 REVENUE FALLS 8.6% TO 701 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE EXCLUDING AVTOVAZ FALLS 21.3% TO 8.59 BILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)