April 11 (Reuters) - Avtovaz

* ROSTEC, RENAULT COMPLETE AVTOVAZ RECAPITALIZATION FOR OVER RUB 107 BLN, LAUNCHED IN DEC. 2016 - ROSTEC

* ALLIANCE ROSTEC AUTO, OWNED BY RENAULT AND ROSTEC, WILL INCREASE ITS STAKE IN AVTOVAZ TO 83.5% FROM 64.6% - ROSTEC

* AS A RESULT RENAULT WILL OWN 61.1% IN ALLIANCE ROSTEC AUTO, WHILE ROSTEC WILL OWN 38.9% - ROSTEC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)