May 5 (Reuters) -

* RENAULT PLANS TO REOPEN BETWEEN 90% AND 100% OF ITS RETAIL OUTLETS ON MAY 11 - MARKETING DIRECTOR FRANCE

* RENAULT SAYS IS FAVOURABLE TO STRATEGY RELAUNCH CENTERED AROUND LOW EMISSION VEHICLES - MARKETING DIRECTOR FRANCE

* RENAULT SEES FRENCH CAR MARKET DOWN 20% THIS YEAR NOT FACTORING ANY SUPPORT PLAN -MARKETING DIRECTOR FRANCE