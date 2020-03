March 24 (Reuters) - Renault SA:

* REG-GROUPE RENAULT SHUTDOWNS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT ITS INDUSTRIAL SITES IN LATIN AMERICA

* SUSPENSIONS OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES THEREFORE CONCERN NEARLY 9,000 EMPLOYEES SPREAD OVER SEVEN SITES IN FOUR COUNTRIES

* GROUP PLANS TO RESTART PRODUCTION ACTIVITY AS SOON AS CONDITIONS PERMIT