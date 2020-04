April 23 (Reuters) - Renault acting CEO Clotilde Delbos

* SAYS RENAULT ABOUT TO RELAUNCH ITS ENGINE PRODUCTION IN FRANCE

* SAYS THE GROUP’S RCI BANK DOESN’T NEED NEW SHORT TERM FINANCING

* SAYS THE TWO BILLION EUROS SAVINGS PLAN WILL BE PRESENTED IN THE SECOND HALF OF MAY, CIRCUMSTANCES PERMITTING