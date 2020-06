BRIEF-Renault Trucks could cut 463 jobs in France

June 16 (Reuters) - RENAULT TRUCKS STATEMENT:

* SAYS EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DROP IN TRUCK MARKET ACTIVITY IN 2020

* RENAULT TRUCKS SAYS PREPARING FOR ECONOMIC ACTIVITY NOT GETTING BACK TO PRE-CRISIS LEVEL IN SHORT OR MEDIUM TERM

* RENAULT TRUCKS SAYS COULD CUT 463 JOBS IN FRANCE, BOTH STAFF AND MANAGEMENT

* PARENT AB VOLVO SAID EARLIER IT PLANNED TO CUT ITS WHITE-COLLAR WORKFORCE BY AROUND 4,100 POSITIONS DURING THE SECOND-HALF OF 2020.

