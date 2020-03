BRIEF-Renergen Says All Staff In Johannesburg Office To Work From Home In Self Isolation

March 18 (Reuters) - RENERGEN Ltd:

* JSE: REN - SAFETY MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* STAFF AT OPERATIONS ARE NOW OBSERVING MEASURES TO LIMIT POSSIBLE CONTACT WITH OTHER STAFF MEMBERS

* ALL NON-ESSENTIAL STAFF AT PLANT HAVE BEEN PLACED ON SPECIAL LEAVE

* TAKING SWIFT AND DECISIVE MEASURES TO LIMIT IMPACT OF VIRUS TO STAFF

* FROM MARCH 18, ALL STAFF IN JOHANNESBURG OFFICE WILL BE WORKING FROM HOME IN SELF ISOLATION

* RENERGEN - AT PRESENT, IMPACT OF VIRUS HAS NOT YET RESULTED IN ANY SUBSTANTIAL DELAYS TO EITHER FABRICATION OF LIQUEFACTION EQUIPMENT