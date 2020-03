BRIEF-RENERGEN Says Pipeline Construction Delay Is Unlikely To Create Any Material Turn-On Delays

March 31 (Reuters) - RENERGEN Ltd:

* RENERGEN LTD - COVID-19 HAS NOT HAD ANY SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVE IMPACTS TO COMPANY AS AT TIME OF ISSUING THIS UPDATE

* RENERGEN LTD - PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION WILL HALT TEMPORARILY DURING COUNTRY’S ANNOUNCED LOCK-DOWN

* RENERGEN LTD - PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION DELAY IS UNLIKELY TO CREATE ANY MATERIAL TURN-ON DELAYS WITH INFORMATION CO HAS

* RENERGEN LTD - IS IN A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION AND DOESN'T ENVISAGE REQUIRING ANY FURTHER FUNDING FOR THIS FINANCIAL YEAR