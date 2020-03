March 30 (Reuters) - Renergetica SpA:

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 855,000 YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 EMERGENCY COULD HAVE DIRECT AND INDIRECT EFFECTS ON CO'S ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE