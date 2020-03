BRIEF-Renesas Electronics Announced Effects On Renesas Group's Production Sites From Coronavirus Disease Pandemic As Of March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - Renesas Electronics Corp:

* RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP - ANNOUNCED EFFECTS ON RENESAS GROUP’S PRODUCTION SITES FROM CORONAVIRUS DISEASE PANDEMIC AS OF MARCH 26

* RENESAS ELECTRONICS - RENESAS GROUP’S 3 PRODUCTION SITES LOCATED IN MALAYSIA TEMPORARILY HALTED PRODUCTIONS FROM MARCH 18

* RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP - RENESAS SEMICONDUCTOR (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD. PARTIALLY RESUMED OPERATION FROM MARCH 21

* RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP - RENESAS SEMICONDUCTOR KL SDN. BHD. PARTIALLY RESUMED OPERATION FROM MARCH 26

* RENESAS ELECTRONICS - INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY MALAYSIA SDN. BHD PARTIALLY RESUMED OPERATION FROM MARCH 19

* RENESAS ELECTRONICS - RENESAS GROUP'S 2 PRODUCTION SITES IN CHINA TEMPORARILY HALTED OPERATIONS, PRODUCTION PARTIALLY RESUMED FROM FEB 10