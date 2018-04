April 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp :

* INCJ, OTHERS TO SELL SHARES IN RENESAS - FILING

* RENESAS SAYS INCJ TO SELL 12.2 PERCENT STAKE IN IT

* RENESAS SAYS HITACHI TO LOWER ITS STAKE IN IT TO 3.7 PERCENT FROM 5.6 PERCENT NOW Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Makiko Yamazaki)