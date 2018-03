BRIEF-Renesola And Green Energy City To Develop Solar Projects In Southern France

March 20 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd:

* RENESOLA AND GREEN ENERGY CITY TO DEVELOP SOLAR PROJECTS IN SOUTHERN FRANCE

* FORMED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH GREEN CITY ENERGY, UNIT OF GREEN CITY E.V., A MUNICH, GERMANY-BASED PROJECT DEVELOPER AND FINANCIER

* RENESOLA SAYS UNDER TERMS OF PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT, CO & GREEN CITY ENERGY AG HAVE FORMED JOINT HOLDING COMPANY

* PARTNERSHIP TO JOINTLY DEVELOP 4 SOLAR PARKS IN SOUTH OF FRANCE WITH INSTALLED CAPACITY OF 69 MW

* UNDER TERMS CO OWNS 95 PERCENT OF JOINT HOLDING COMPANY DURING DEVELOPMENT PERIOD ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT TWO YEARS

* FOLLOWING PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PHASE, GREEN CITY ENERGY AG WILL TAKE CONTROL OF SOLAR PLANTS ENTIRELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: