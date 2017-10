Aug 14 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola and Nautilus Solar announce the acquisition of a 13.3mw community solar portfolio in Minnesota

* Renesola Ltd - ‍portfolio is expected to be built through remainder of 2017, coming online during Q1 2018​

* Renesola - ‍projects under the portfolio will be owned by affiliate of Virgo Investment, which is also a minority shareholder of Nautilus Solar Energy​